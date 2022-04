EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Fire crews responded to a business fire early Monday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the 2300 block of Franklin Street at a pool business near Pet Food Center. Fire fighters were concerned with potentially dangerous chemical inside the business.

There are also apartments above the store. Five people were inside and made it out safely.

The fire is considered extinguished, but Franklin Street remains closed at 12th and Saint Joseph Avenues.