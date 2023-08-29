HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #73 announced endorsements for the upcoming November 2023 election for the mayor of Evansville and seats on the city council.

The Fraternal Order of Police is endorsing Natalie Rascher for mayor of Evansville. This announcement follows Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin’s endorsement of Stephanie Terry earlier this month. Other candidates endorsed by the FOP include the following:

Laura Windhorst for City Clerk

Missy Mosby for City Council Ward 2

Joe Kratochvil for City Council Ward 3

Angela Koehler Lindsey for City Council Ward 5

Jim Brinkmeyer for City Council Ward 6

Jonathan Weaver and Ed Bassemier for City Council At-Large

“We call upon the Evansville community to support law enforcement by casting their votes for these endorsed candidates in the November 2023 election,” the Fraternal Order of Police wrote in a media release. “By doing so, we can work together to ensure a safer and thriving Evansville for all residents.”

Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed Bolin’s endorsement. The story has been updated to correct this error.