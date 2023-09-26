EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- By this time next week, the West Side Nut Club’s Fall Festival will be in full swing.

As booths count down the days, some are having a hard time finding volunteers to work, but that is not the case for Saint Matthew’s Church.

The church says it found the perfect recipe to find volunteers.

For nearly a decade, students with Lambda Chi Alpha have picked up wooden spoons and an apron to help Saint Matthew’s Church make candy for the church’s Fall Festival booth.

It all started with a knock on the door from Bill Hitch of Saint Matthew’s Church.

“My thought was that I would go to the University of Evansville and start knocking on the doors of these fraternities and sororities to see if some of the guys and gals would like to help, and low and behold, the first door. We knocked on it, and they were like, Oh yeah, when can we come?”

It quickly became a tradition. Members of the fraternity, such as Dylan Mofield, say they look forward to it every year.

“The ladies are always a hoot. It is always a good time; it doesn’t always feel like working, and they feed us, which is awesome.”

Mofield works alongside members of the church. He says it not only helps them complete the required community service hours, but it also helps them give back.

This year, the church ordered two and a half tons of sugar and 300 pounds of peanut butter for candy and fudge to help cook it. The church says it has over a dozen students from various sororities and fraternities helping.

Mofield talked about the service the fraternity provides.

“Whatever they need us for, we will be here for; we will help them with fish fries whenever we can, and they will usually cook us a nice dinner at the end of the spring semester.”