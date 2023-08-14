HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Dawson Springs residents will have the opportunity to get their cats spayed or neutered for free on August 14 & 15 thanks to Care-a-van and the Kentucky Humane Society.

The Care-a-van will be at the Dawson Springs Library for the two day event. The library is located at 103 W. Ramsey St. Dawson Springs KY.

Appointments are required, with a $25 deposit which will be refunded to all who attend their surgery appointments or can be applied to other Care-a-van services. Cats must be 2 pounds or more and at least 8 weeks old.

To schedule an appointment, visit kyhumane.org/careavan and look for the Dawson Springs location when booking.