Free cloth masks to be given out by Feed Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Reopen Evansville Task Force is donating 4,000 cloth masks to Feed Evansville. Masks will be distributed during Feed Evansville’s “Farmers to Families” community food box pickup on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hartke Pool.

The Reopen Evansville Task Force has also secured a refrigerated truck, as Feed Evansville will be distributing 3,000 meal boxes per week through the “Farmers to Families” program until the end of August. The truck will be immediately put into operation for mobile food distributions.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reopen Evansville Task Force has been working closely with the Feed Evansville initiative to mobilize resources and source food donations.

A temporary website was created to consolidate information that will help in reopening the community. It’s called reopenevansville.com.

(This story was originally published on June 18, 2020)

