Free concert held outside Evansville State Hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Musicians held a free concert at the park on the grounds of Evansville State Hospital Sunday.

The brass ensemble played a variety of genres from jazz to classical to marches. Concertgoers were asked to bring their own seats and socially distance themselves as part of safety guidelines.

(This story was originally published on June 14, 2020)

