Free concert held outside Evansville State Hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Musicians held a free concert at the park on the grounds of Evansville State Hospital Sunday.

The brass ensemble played a variety of genres from jazz to classical to marches. Concertgoers were asked to bring their own seats and socially distance themselves as part of safety guidelines.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 14, 2020)

LATEST NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories