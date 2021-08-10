Free concert in Evansville for those who are vaccinated

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Vanderburgh County is jumping on the band wagon of offering incentives to get people vaccinated. Anyone can take advantage of this program, but this incentive it is aimed at a specific population base in the Tri-State.

CDC numbers show vaccination rates for the country’s Hispanic population have increased in recent weeks, but Tri-State officials say the numbers here are low.

“It’s truly concerning that Latinos are the portion of the community that have the least number of that community vaccinated,” said Abraham Brown, Holy Name Church director of Latino ministries.

The Old National Events Plaza is teaming up with the Vanderburgh County Health Department to use a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant to offer an incentive for people to roll up their sleeves.

“We’re very excited to announce a free vaccinated only concert. The artist that is coming in is Lupillo Rivera. He’s a Grammy award winning Mexican regional artist,” said Old National Bank Events Plaza General Manager Alexis Beaggren.

Tickets to Rivera’s September 10 concert will be free to anyone who is vaccinated. To get a free ticket, stop by the Old National Events Plaza and show your vaccination card and a legal I.D.

“Or, you can go to a Vanderburgh County Health Department mobile site, like our bus behind me, and once you get your shot they will hand you your ticket right then and there,” explained Beaggren.

Only 2,500 tickets will be given out. Anyone who is vaccinated is entitled to a ticket.

Officials hope since Riveria is popular in the Latino community, most people asking for a ticket will be from this community so the incentive increases the number of Latinos locally who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

“By doing this I hope they understand that we care about the Latino community in the Tri-State,” said Brown.

Organizers say masks will be encouraged, but not required for the free concert.