Free concerts returning to Downtown Evansville in May

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana has announced the lineup for its outdoor concert series “On The Roof.” The free summer performances take place on the Arts Council’s Rooftop Art Deck.
The Arts Council’s Rooftop Art Deck is an open-air venue that features artist-designed furniture and views overlooking Main Street.
Performances are 7-10 p.m. All shows are free and open to all ages.
Here is the current 2021 lineup:
- May 22: Kings Highway
- June 12: Cage Willis / Kesley Barr
- June 18: Nero Angelo Hip-Hop Series
- June 26: Ley Line presented by The Song Show
- July 3: Corduroy Orbison / Hannah Eveyln Trio
- July 30: Nero Angelo Hip-Hop Series
- Aug. 13: Nero Angelo Hip-Hop Series
- Aug. 21: Angel Rhodes w/ Cher’Rita Horne / Emily Bernhardt
- Aug. 22: Sunny War presented by Under The Radar & The Song Show
- Aug. 27: Nero Angelo Hip-Hop Series
- Sept. 11: Brick Briscoe & The Skinny / Matt Sullivan
- Sept. 25: Big Ninja Delight and Freddie Bourne
(This story was originally published on April 13, 2021)