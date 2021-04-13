Free concerts returning to Downtown Evansville in May

Thunder Dreamer On The Roof (Jordan Barclay)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana has announced the lineup for its outdoor concert series “On The Roof.” The free summer performances take place on the Arts Council’s Rooftop Art Deck.

The Arts Council’s Rooftop Art Deck is an open-air venue that features artist-designed furniture and views overlooking Main Street.

Performances are 7-10 p.m. All shows are free and open to all ages.

Here is the current 2021 lineup:

May 22: Kings Highway

June 12: Cage Willis / Kesley Barr

June 18: Nero Angelo Hip-Hop Series

June 26: Ley Line presented by The Song Show

July 3: Corduroy Orbison / Hannah Eveyln Trio

July 30: Nero Angelo Hip-Hop Series

Aug. 13: Nero Angelo Hip-Hop Series

Aug. 21: Angel Rhodes w/ Cher’Rita Horne / Emily Bernhardt

Aug. 22: Sunny War presented by Under The Radar & The Song Show

Aug. 27: Nero Angelo Hip-Hop Series

Sept. 11: Brick Briscoe & The Skinny / Matt Sullivan

Sept. 25: Big Ninja Delight and Freddie Bourne

(This story was originally published on April 13, 2021)