Free COVID-19 testing coming to Spencer County

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Indiana State Department of Health will have a COVID-19 testing site at the Spencer County Youth and Community Center starting Tuesday.
Testing runs from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and while no appointments are required, masks are mandatory.
(This story was originally published on August 1, 2020)
