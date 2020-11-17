Free COVID-19 testing offered at Gibson County Fairgrounds

A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to test for COVID-19 at the Brooklyn Health Medical Alliance urgent care pop up testing site as infection rates spike on October 8, 2020 in New York City. – New York’s governor announced earlier in the week tough new restrictions in several areas recording high infection rates to try to ward off a second coronavirus wave. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson Heath Department will offer a free COVID-19 testing site at the Gibson County Fairgrounds 4-H Exhibit building. The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. There will be no testing on Wednesday, Sunday or on holidays.

Testing will be available to members of the public regardless of symptoms, health officials say. Children as young as two can be tested with parental consent.

Individuals should bring proof of Indiana residency, such as a state or work ID or utility bill. Registration is preferred but walk-ins are allowed. Health officials say residents can register for an appointment by visiting scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov or by calling 812-635-1702 during testing hours.

(This story was originally published on November 17, 2020)