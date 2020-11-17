Free COVID-19 testing offered at Gibson County Fairgrounds

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson Heath Department will offer a free COVID-19 testing site at the Gibson County Fairgrounds 4-H Exhibit building. The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. There will be no testing on Wednesday, Sunday or on holidays.
Testing will be available to members of the public regardless of symptoms, health officials say. Children as young as two can be tested with parental consent.
Individuals should bring proof of Indiana residency, such as a state or work ID or utility bill. Registration is preferred but walk-ins are allowed. Health officials say residents can register for an appointment by visiting scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov or by calling 812-635-1702 during testing hours.
(This story was originally published on November 17, 2020)