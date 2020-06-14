Free COVID-19 testing offered in western Kentucky

(WEHT)- The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) is offering free COVID-19 across its seven-county service area Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Curbside testing will be offered at the GRDHD clinic locations in McLean and Ohio County on Tuesday while curbside testing in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Union, and Webster County will be offered Wednesday.

Testing from the GRDHD mobile unit will be offered at Dugan Best Park in Owensboro and at their clinic in Henderson County on Thursday.

The news comes as the GRDHD reported 12 new cases across the area Sunday, including seven new cases in Henderson County. 87 percent of patients who have tested positive for the virus across the GRDHD area have recovered, though 12 people have died.

(This story was originally published on June 14, 2020)

