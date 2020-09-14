Free COVID testing at C.K. Newsome Center extended

Free COVID-19 testing is being offered at the CK Newsome Center in Evansville.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The Reopen Evansville Task Force is extending COVID-19 testing at the C.K. Newsome Center through October. The hours of operation will be Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Testing is available to all working and living in the Evansville region for free. Medical insurance is not necessary, but residents with insurance are asked to provide that information.

Registration is required to get tested. Anyone needing a test can register at lhi.care/covidtesting.

(This story was originally published on September 14, 2020)

LATEST CORONAVIRUS WATCH NEWS: