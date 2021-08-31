Free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be hosted in Owensboro

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week.

Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots will be offered September 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Christian Church on J R Miller Boulevard. 100 members of the community have been vaccinated through the program.

There is no cost to the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of insurance status. No appointment is required. Individuals must bring a photo ID and health insurance card, if applicable. Entrance to the parking lot may be found at the intersection of Daviess Street and East 7th Street.

Individuals will receive registration paperwork then pull forward to receive the vaccine, all while remaining in their car. After receiving the vaccine, individuals will be directed to a parking spot to wait for the designated 15 minutes to be monitored by a nurse.