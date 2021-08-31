Free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be hosted in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week.
Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots will be offered September 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Christian Church on J R Miller Boulevard. 100 members of the community have been vaccinated through the program.
There is no cost to the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of insurance status. No appointment is required. Individuals must bring a photo ID and health insurance card, if applicable. Entrance to the parking lot may be found at the intersection of Daviess Street and East 7th Street.
Individuals will receive registration paperwork then pull forward to receive the vaccine, all while remaining in their car. After receiving the vaccine, individuals will be directed to a parking spot to wait for the designated 15 minutes to be monitored by a nurse.