HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Municipal Power & Light (HMP&L) is launching a new offer unlike any in their conservation program’s history. The power company are offering free, easy to install, home energy-saving kits that will give residential electric customers the opportunity to reduce energy costs.

The free kit includes the following: (4) LED Light Bulbs which use up to 80% less energy than their incandescent counterparts, (1) LED Night light with integrated photocell to turn light on at dusk and off at dawn, (1) Window (42”x 62”) Insulation Kit to limit drafts and heat from entering through windows, (1) V-Seal Weatherstrip to seal window edges and (1) 30ft Rope caulk to seal air from entering through windows.

Kits are limited to one per HMP&L residential household. Customers must show their utility bill or provide the account number with the name on the account.

Customers can receive their kits by visiting the HMP&L General Office at 100 Fifth St., Henderson, KY between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on March 3. The kits are available to residential electric utility customers in the HMP&L service area only and are on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

“As one of HMP&L’s energy conservation measures, we are excited to offer this energy-saving kit to promote energy conservation and to make energy saving items accessible to more residents to help them lower their electric bills,” explained Brad Bickett, General Manager, HMP&L. “The kits provide great value and are easy to install, so you can begin saving immediately.”

Visit hmpl.com or call (270) 826-2726 for more information.