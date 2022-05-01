EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — To kick off “Visit Indiana Week”, Hoosiers were able to enjoy a full day of outdoor recreation Sunday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) allowed residents to visit Indiana state parks, state recreation areas, reservoirs and state forests for free.

Along with that, Sunday marked the state’s first “Free Fishing Day” of the year. That’s usually good news for fishermen like Chris Pace, who comes out to fish several times a week and sometimes even twice in one day. But he says the conditions Sunday made him scale back a little.

“It is really windy — it’s not just a little windy. It’s almost too windy to fish. I say that and some guys would still fish anyway,” Pace says.

On free fishing days, Hoosiers do not need a fishing license to fish in the state’s public waters. All size and bag limits apply. The next free fishing days are June 4 and 5.