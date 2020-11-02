Free food being given away in Albion on Wednesday

ALBION, IL. (WEHT) — Free food will be given away in Albion, Illinois on Wednesday.
There will be a drive-thru food distribution November 4 at the Edwards County Fairgrounds.
The event run from 1 until 3 in the afternoon.
Anyone in need is welcome to stop by for food.
(This story was originally published on November 2, 2020)
