Free food being given away in Albion on Wednesday

Image courtesy MGN Online.

ALBION, IL. (WEHT) — Free food will be given away in Albion, Illinois on Wednesday.

There will be a drive-thru food distribution November 4 at the Edwards County Fairgrounds.

The event run from 1 until 3 in the afternoon.

Anyone in need is welcome to stop by for food.

(This story was originally published on November 2, 2020)

