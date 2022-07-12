MARION Ky. and FREDONIA, Ky. (WEHT) Residents of Marion, Kentucky are getting help with a major household chore as the city’s water shortage continues.

Inside a trailer outside Fredonia First Baptist Church are several driers and washers that Marion residents will be able to use the next several weeks. It will be there as Marion city officials continue to work to stabilize the city’s water supply.

“we’re doing this to ease their burden, hopefully,” said Glenn McNeely of Kentucky Baptist Convention Disaster Relief. He says his group, and another from Missouri, have a laundry trailer outside the church, where Marion residents can drop their laundry off to get it cleaned. He says they’ve done 72 loads for 50 people so far.

“They’re just grateful that we’re here to help them, and it took a little bit for the work to come out. A lot of people didn’t know we were here, but they’ve all been so grateful for us to do this,” McNeely said.

The service is available to help with conservation efforts in Marion. City Administrator Adam Ledford says the levels at City Lake are stabilizing as more water is brought in by the Kentucky National Guard and work continues on connections to other water systems. He adds more residents are practicing conservation efforts, and he says city workers have found and repaired five to seven water leaks, which also helps the water situation.

“We believe that the longer this goes on, the more people will buy in to it,” he said, referring to conservation efforts by residents.

As for how the shortage started, Ledford says engineers told him Lake George’s intake system may have broke several months before a sinkhole was found at the lake’s levee, possibly by a strong wind event.

“I’m not 100% sure that we can ever put together a picture of this, ‘Here it is. Without a question. Without a doubt,” but I think we have enough evidence now to say, with some level of confidence, that this was a wind related event,” Ledford said.

McNeely also says the free laundry will be available for Marion residents until July 30th, or until the need is no longer needed.

(This story was originally published on July 12, 2022)