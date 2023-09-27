HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Following a presentation given to the Henderson City Commission, the go-ahead has been given to the City Manager’s office to provide free Narcan in the Henderson Municipal Center.

Community Addiction Awareness Coordinator Angie Gatten, who gave the presentation, says it’s important to always be prepared. “We never know when we’re going to come in contact with somebody who may be experiencing an opioid event, that we may need to use Narcan. And especially those buildings that have high traffic volume, with different community members coming in, those stations need to be made available.”

Gatten says she receives free Narcan through the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort. In addition to the Municipal Center, emergency supplies of Narcan will also be placed in all city vehicles.