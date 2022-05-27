EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville is kicking off the summer with a Family Free Night. The Family Free Night will be on June 2 from 5 p.m. to 8p.m.

All children must be accompanied by an adult age 18 or over. The latest anyone will be admitted into the event will be 7:30 p.m.

The museum will have a variety of fun and educational activities. This is the first Family Free Night since Feb. 19, 2019 before the pandemic happened.

The family free event is sponsored by Shoe Carnival.