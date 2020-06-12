Free outdoor concert being held in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Some local musicians are hosting a free outdoor concert this Sunday on the Evansville State Hospital park grounds.

Attendees will need to bring their own seating and are expected to practice social distancing in accordance to the COVID 19 guidelines. The concert is June 14 at 1 p.m.

Music selections will include marches, patriotic, jazz, popular and classical works. The musicians are members of the University of Evansville Department of Music faculty ensemble Shepard Brass, the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Evansville Symphonic Band. They are: Timothy Zifer (trumpet), Kevin Wilson (trumpet), Emily Britton (horn), Kenneth Steinsultz (trombone), Joshua Britton (bass trombone), and Ross Erickson (percussion).

(This story was originally published on June 12, 2020)

