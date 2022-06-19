EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest announce they will be bringing back free produce to their community neighbors again in 2022. On select Sundays, All Saints Parish will be hosting the Community Produce Giveaway events at their St. Anthony Catholic Church Campus located at 704 N. 1st Avenue in Evansville.

The first produce giveaway day is on June 19 at 3 p.m. Future dates will be July 17, August 21, September 25 and October 23.

Seton Harvest will be bringing their produce van full of fresh vegetables to share with the local community. Attendees can expect fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beans and garlic. In addition to free veggies, attendees will be able to enjoy music, recipes and a cold drink.

Last year, over 240 people were served with free produce by All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest. Produce is first come, first serve until all produce is gone.

More information can be learned by contacting Tom Bogenschutz at All Saints Catholic Parish at (812) 423-5209 ext. 104 or emailed at tbogenschutz@evdio.org. Julie Dietz at Seton Harvest can also be contacted at (812) 963-7692 or emailed at Julie.dietz@doc.org.