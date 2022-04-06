EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced on Wednesday that five areas in Evansville’s promise zone will provide free internet access to 22,000 residents.

Starting today, you can access the internet without a password in the area around any of the following locations:

  • Dream Center Evansville (1516 N. Main Street)
  • Memorial Baptist Church (605 Canal Street)
  • Culver Family Learning Center (1301 Judson Street)
  • Bread of Life Church (1700 Pollack Avenue)
  • Young and Established (1308 Vann Avenue)

Mayor Winnecke says the goal is to offer educational, employment and healthcare opportunities by providing free Wi-Fi.