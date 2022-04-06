EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced on Wednesday that five areas in Evansville’s promise zone will provide free internet access to 22,000 residents.
Starting today, you can access the internet without a password in the area around any of the following locations:
- Dream Center Evansville (1516 N. Main Street)
- Memorial Baptist Church (605 Canal Street)
- Culver Family Learning Center (1301 Judson Street)
- Bread of Life Church (1700 Pollack Avenue)
- Young and Established (1308 Vann Avenue)
Mayor Winnecke says the goal is to offer educational, employment and healthcare opportunities by providing free Wi-Fi.