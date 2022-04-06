EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced on Wednesday that five areas in Evansville’s promise zone will provide free internet access to 22,000 residents.

Starting today, you can access the internet without a password in the area around any of the following locations:

Dream Center Evansville (1516 N. Main Street)

Memorial Baptist Church (605 Canal Street)

Culver Family Learning Center (1301 Judson Street)

Bread of Life Church (1700 Pollack Avenue)

Young and Established (1308 Vann Avenue)

Mayor Winnecke says the goal is to offer educational, employment and healthcare opportunities by providing free Wi-Fi.