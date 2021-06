EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) New local family owned business, Triple E Rides, is partnering with Logan’s Promise to offer free rides home to anyone in need in Evansville and surrounding areas over the holiday weekend, July 2, 3 and 4 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Call 812-470-4980 to schedule a ride. You can also donate directly to loganspromise.org