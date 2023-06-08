HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – This summer, all Indiana students age 18 and younger have access to free, nutritious meals and snacks at more than 1,000 locations statewide through the 2023 Summer Food Service Program.

A news release says site locations and meal service times vary throughout Indiana, and locations range from parks and community centers to schools, churches and mobile feeding sites. Officials note meals must be consumed on-site, unless located in a rural area that has been pre-approved for non-congregate meal service. The Indiana Department of Education says for more than 40 years, the Summer Food Service Program has provided children ages 18 and under with access to free, nutritious meals and snacks during the summer months.

Local places include:

Dubois County Jasper Elementary – Lunch served Monday through Friday at 11:45 a.m. Huntingburg Elementary School – Breakfast served Monday through Friday at 7:30 a.m. Lunch is served Monday through Friday at 11:20 a.m.

Gibson County Princeton Community Primary School – Lunch is served on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Lafayette Park – Lunch is served on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Oakland City Elementary School – Breakfast is served on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Lunch is served on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

Perry County William Tell Elementary School – Breakfast is served on Monday through Friday at 7:30 a.m. Lunch is served on Monday through Friday at 11:00 a.m. Tell City Junior-Senior High School – Lunch is served on Monday through Friday at 11:00 a.m.

Spencer County NC Rockport Elementary – Lunch is served on Monday through Friday at 11:00 a.m.

Warrick County Oakdale Elementary School – Breakfast is served on Monday through Friday at 8:00 a.m. Lunch is served on Monday through Friday at 11:00 a.m. Chandler Elementary School – Breakfast is served on Monday through Friday at 8:00 a.m. Lunch is served on Monday through Friday at 11:00 a.m.

Vanderburgh County Highland Elementary School – Breakfast is served on Monday through Friday at 8:15 a.m. Lunch is served on Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. Tekoppel Elementary School – Breakfast is served on Monday through Friday at 8:15 a.m. Lunch is served Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. Harwood Career Preparatory High School – Breakfast is served Monday through Friday at 8:15 a.m. Lunch is served Monday through Friday at 11:00 a.m. Evans Ed Center – Breakfast is served Monday through Friday at 8:15:00 a.m. Lunch is served Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. Delaware Elementary School – Breakfast served Monday through Friday at 8:15 a.m. Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. Joshua Academy Charter School – Breakfast served from Monday through Thursday at 8:00 a.m. Lunch is served from Monday through Thursday at 11:40 a.m. Harper Elementary School – Breakfast is served Monday through Friday at 8:15 a.m. Lunch is served from Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Elementary School – Breakfast is served Monday through Friday at 8:15:00 a.m. Lunch is served Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. Glenwood Leadership Academy – Breakfast is served Monday through Friday at 8:15 a.m. Lunch is served Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. Bosse High School – Breakfast is served Monday through Friday at 8:15 a.m. Lodge Elementary School – Breakfast is served Monday through Friday at 8:15 a.m. Lunch is served Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. Washington Middle School – Breakfast is served Monday through Friday at 8:15 a.m. Lunch is served Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. Fairlawn Elementary School – Breakfast is served Monday through Friday at 8:15 a.m. Lunch is served Monday through Friday at 11:00 a.m. Hebron Elementary School – Breakfast is served Monday through Friday at 8:00 a.m. Lunch is served Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m. Caze Elementary School – Breakfast says Monday through Friday at 8:15 a.m. Lunch is served Monday through Friday at 11:00 a.m.



The state mapped out all of the free food sites here. Officials say families can also call the National Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE or text “summer meals” or “verano” to the National Hunger Hotline at 914-342-7744 for additional assistance.