Free tax preparation program announced in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — VITA announced they’re offering a free program to help people prepare for taxes in Henderson.

They say the program is mostly focused on people who generally make $72,000 or less in 2021, people with disabilities, the elderly and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their tax returns.

A spokesperson says the free essential income tax return preparation is provided by IRS-certified volunteers. If you’d like to make an appointment, visit volunteerhenderson.org.

