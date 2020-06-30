Free testing site opening in downtown Evansville

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Reopen Evansville Task Force announced the addition of a new COVID-19 testing site to be located in downtown Evansville.

Through collaboration between Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, the Vanderburgh County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health, a new testing site administered by OptumServe will be located at C.K. Newsome Center for those that live and work in the Evansville region.

The new testing site will begin operations Monday, July 6 at the C.K. Newsome Community Center. The site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Registration for testing is required.

The testing is free to all and no medical insurance is necessary. However, residents with existing insurance are asked to provide that information during the scheduling process.

Those needing a test can register at lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116.

(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)

