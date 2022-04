OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A local organization wants many participants for Arbor and Earth Day. The Daviess County Conservation District will be giving away free tree seedlings in honor of those two days.

The event will take place at Horse Fork Creek Park on April 22 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or until supplies last. Those interested can call (270)685-1707 Ext. 3 for more information.