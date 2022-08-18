OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Pregnant women and mothers battling addiction in Owensboro and Daviess County will have a new treatment program targeted for next year. Thursday, community leaders welcomed the Volunteers of America’s ‘Freedom House‘ to the area and asked for public support for the project.

Freedom House is a residential treatment program designed to help mothers overcome substance abuse and keep families together. A Volunteers of America worker credits the program in Louisville with helping her get back on her feet after a downward spiral cost her custody of her children.

“Like the major things that you think about like how to properly feed you baby or put them down to sleep, but they even went down to how to get me to WIC appointments,” says admissions manager Christina Compton.

She tells us they had all of the connections in the community, calling the program a “truly wraparound service”. Volunteers of America’s president says $3,000,000 has already been raised for Owensboro’s Freedom House. Two million more is needed. She hopes to purchase property by the end of this year and open in 2023.