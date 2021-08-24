Friday After 5 ATCK meet and greet tickets now available

‘All The Cool Kids’ will “ATCK” the Ruoff Party Stage in Owensboro on September 3 to say Bye-Bye-Bye to the 25th Anniversary season.

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Meet and greet tickets are now available for purchase for ATCK at Friday After 5.

You can meet one-on-one with A.J. McClean, Jeff Timmons, Chris Kirkpatrick, Chris Blue, and DJ LUX. You’ll also get to grab autographs and have your picture taken with them before the show. Then you’ll get to watch the concert from a designated VIP location.

The concert, happening September 3 at the Ruoff Stage in Owensboro, is free to attend.

Anyone interested in a meet and greet ticket can purchase one on the Friday After 5 website.