Friday After 5 changing locations for Picture This season

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Officials announced the 26th Picture This season of Friday After 5 will be at a new location.

The street fair will be starting at Frederica along Veterans Blvd and curving at Locust Street. The Bluegrass Museum will host family events and a brand-new main concert stage will be used at the Holiday Inn.

“We are excited about the upcoming 2022 season of Friday After 5,” said Tim Ross, the Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro. “The FA5 committee continues to evolve and set the bar for live entertainment to start the weekend for cities all over the country and we look forward to another outstanding year.”

