Friday After 5 enters second week of 25th season

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The end of another work week also marks the start of another edition of Friday After 5.

Its second show of their 25th season started along the Owensboro riverfront.

The stage is set for more performers following last week’s performance of the Baha Men, who helped draw thousands down to the start of the season.

This week, country music singer Allie Colleen is the headliner for tonight’s edition. She was on stage outside the RiverPark Center this afternoon for a sound check, before a line of showers and some strong wind went through Owensboro. Colleen says there was never a time growing up where she didn’t want to be a singer.

“I’ve been a singer since I was a kid. I’ve always done it, but something about that storytelling and songwriting and getting to bring that to people and to invoke emotions in people using my own and was just something that’s always really special to me and something I cared about,” she said.

Colleen hits the stage at 8:30 PM while other acts will be starting at various stages along the riverfront.

(This story was originally published on May 28, 2021)