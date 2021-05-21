Friday after 5 returns this evening and Eyewitness News is covering it all

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Friday after 5 is returning this evening, and it’s kicking off with a Caribbean-style flavor. Eyewitness News is covering the entire event from Daybreak until the Baha Men take the main stage in front of the convention center at 8:30 p.m.

Eyewitness News Jake Boswell and Joe Bird talk to Angel Welsh about this year’s event.

Here’s a look at the Friday night’s schedule:

Gaslight Boys

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

The Atmos Courtyard

Hayley Payne

6:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live

Van Winkle & The Spirits

6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage

The Underdogs

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Romain Subaru Overlook

Aaron Goodvin

May 21 @ 8:30 pm – 10:00 pm

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage

The Baha Men

May 21 @ 8:30 pm – 10:00 pm

The Ruoff Party Stage

D.J. Shay

May 21 @ 10:00 pm – 11:30 pm

The Ruoff Party Stage