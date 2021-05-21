Friday after 5 returns this evening and Eyewitness News is covering it all

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Friday after 5 is returning this evening, and it’s kicking off with a Caribbean-style flavor. Eyewitness News is covering the entire event from Daybreak until the Baha Men take the main stage in front of the convention center at 8:30 p.m.
Eyewitness News Jake Boswell and Joe Bird talk to Angel Welsh about this year’s event.
Here’s a look at the Friday night’s schedule:
Gaslight Boys
5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
The Atmos Courtyard
Hayley Payne
6:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live
Van Winkle & The Spirits
6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
The Underdogs
7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Romain Subaru Overlook
Aaron Goodvin
May 21 @ 8:30 pm – 10:00 pm
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
The Baha Men
May 21 @ 8:30 pm – 10:00 pm
The Ruoff Party Stage
D.J. Shay
May 21 @ 10:00 pm – 11:30 pm
The Ruoff Party Stage