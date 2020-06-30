Friday After 5 searching for new Executive Director

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Given the growth of Friday After 5 over the years and preparing for the 25th Anniversary next year, the board is searching for a new full-time Executive Director to take the reins and continue the growth and success of the signature riverfront festival.

The Executive Director (ED) position is responsible for overseeing the daily administration, programs, and strategic planning of Friday After 5. They will provide leadership to volunteers and perform other related work as required. Key duties include fundraising, marketing, and community outreach, as well as responsibility for the organization’s consistent achievement of the Friday After 5 mission. This full-time position reports directly to the Board of Directors.

Compensation to commensurate with the candidate’s experience and ability. Ideally, the Executive Director possesses a Bachelor-Degree in a field related to the mission of Friday After 5. Experience in community public event planning and festival programming is highly desirable.

Access the application for the Executive Director position and more information online at www.fridayafter5.com/job Please contact us with any additional questions at FA5@FridayAfter5.com

Completed applications, including resumes, cover letters, and list of references, are due to Friday After by 5:00 p.m. on August 1, 2020.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: