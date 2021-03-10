Friday after 5 to return this May

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Mile of Music for Friday after 5 is returning this year, organizers announced Wednesday.

The season will open May 21 and take place each Friday through September 3.

This year celebrates the 25th Anniversary for Friday After 5. New bands will be part of the fun, and for the first time in the history of the event, the Owensboro Hydrofair will have a strong presence on Friday Night, with Grand Prix trials running on the river, some driver & team meet & greets, along with the Crashers taking the stage at the Owensboro Convention Center Party Pier, as we kick off the night in August.