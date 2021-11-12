Friday After 5 won’t be involved in possible Owensboro Christmas parade

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) The chances of a Christmas parade in Owensboro this year are looking more bleak. Fran Marseille of Friday After 5 tells Eyewitness News they will not be involved in the planning of a possible Christmas parade.

Another unnamed group has expressed interest in hosting a separate parade to replace the annual parade for just this year. If that goes forward, we’re told the city would help just as they do with the annual Christmas parade.

Earlier this month it was announced that the annual Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade was canceled. The organization cited raising costs and lack of volunteers for the cancellation.