OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- It’s been five years since Owensboro native and professional motorcycle rider Nicky Hayden died in a tragic accident in Italy, but his legacy remains alive in the town he loved so well.

On Friday, crowds returned to the shores of the Ohio River in Owensboro for Friday After Five, enjoying the seasonable weather before potential record-breaking heat but Friday After Five took on a special meaning for some as the weekly concert series honored Hayden and the charity his family organized in his memory.

Hayden’s brother, Roger, says the family appreciates the support the city has continued to give them, adding “it’s a good feeling that no one has forgotten” about Nicky Hayden or keeping his memory alive.

Roger Hayden says his brother was proud to be the “Kentucky Kid” so they decided to keep his charity local, helping children in his community. Kim Floyd says she knew Hayden and says that’s just who Hayden was, a local kid committed to his community.