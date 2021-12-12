Friday After Five to host free concert fundraiser for tornado relief

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Friday After 5 says they’re wrapping up their 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS EDITION with a very special night to help Kentucky rebuild after the devastating tornadoes over the weekend.

Friday After 5 will present this free concert for the community, which they mention will be jam-packed with Christmas and Blues music, time with Santa Claus and free hot chocolate to sweeten the evening.

They are looking forward to hearts opening wide to help the thousands of Kentuckians without power and homes, they tell us.

The event is being held Friday, Dec. 17 at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront on W 1st Street.

Times for the events: