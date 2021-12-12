Friday After Five to host free concert fundraiser for tornado relief

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Friday After Five Begins_58301809

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Friday After 5 says they’re wrapping up their 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS EDITION with a very special night to help Kentucky rebuild after the devastating tornadoes over the weekend. 

Friday After 5 will present this free concert for the community, which they mention will be jam-packed with Christmas and Blues music, time with Santa Claus and free hot chocolate to sweeten the evening.

They are looking forward to hearts opening wide to help the thousands of Kentuckians without power and homes, they tell us.

The event is being held Friday, Dec. 17 at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront on W 1st Street.

Times for the events:

  • 5PM-7PM – Free Hot Chocolate in the INNGLOO
  • 5PM-8PM – Live Music 
  • 6PM-7PM – Santa Claus 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories