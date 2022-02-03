Friday, February 4 openings for Vanderburgh offices and courts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh City and County offices will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 4. Vanderburgh Circuit and Superior Court and the County Clerk’s Office will be closed.

The Evansville-Vanderburgh County Building Authority will provide a shuttle service on Friday for employees working at the Civic Center. The shuttle will be provided from the Back 40 parking lot to the front of the Civic Center and vice versa.

Shuttles will be waiting for employees arriving for work in the Back 40 parking lot between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Departing employees will be picked up in front of the Civic Center between 3:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. and returned to the Back 40 parking lot.