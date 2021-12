EVPL East will be closed next week for plumbing and sewer work.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) To celebrate the completion of renovations to Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) East, an open house is being held Friday night and is open to the public.

Having served the Bayard Park neighborhood for over a century, EVPL East recently underwent renovations in 2020 and 2021. The open house begins at 5 p.m. Friday evening, and a concert featuring local musician Monte Skelton is among the entertainment.