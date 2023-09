HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – WWE Friday Night SmackDown will return to Evansville later this year, so let me hear you say “YEAH!”

A live show is scheduled for the Evansville Ford Center on November 17 at 6:45 p.m.. According to a release, the show will feature WWE stars including LA Knight, Charlotte Flair, United States Champion Rey Mysterio, Austin Theory, AJ Styles and more.

Tickets go on sale on September 15 on Ticketmaster.com and at the Ford Center Ticket Office.