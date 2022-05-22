EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police were called in response to a refrigerator being stolen. Officers arrived at the 200 block of East Louisiana St. on May 20 about 6:30 p.m.

Police say the victim stated that her refrigerator was delivered to the wrong address and the delivery service showed her that the fridge was delivered. The victim told officers that the name that signed for it was not her according to officers on the scene.

A police spokesperson gave a case number for the incident and advised the victim to follow up with the delivery service.