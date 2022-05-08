NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The Friedman Park Event Center hosted Hopefest on May 7. Hopefest is a festival made to bring the community together to support cancer patients and survivors.

Hopefest this year debuted a car show. A 5K run, food trucks and a survivor parade was also part of the events.

The event was a fundraiser for Chemo Buddies. Chemo Buddies is a non-profit group based out of Evansville that help chemotherapy patients with companionship and support.

More information about Chemo Buddies can be found at their website.