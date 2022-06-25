NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The American Liver Foundation (ALF) hosted the Liver Life Walk at Friedman Park on June 25. The purpose of the walk was to raise awareness about liver disease and raise funds to support liver patients and their families.

The walk is part of a national event by the ALF. Liver Life Walks are being held in several cities and started back in May.

“If you have ever been touched by liver disease, we invite you to join,” said Lorraine Stiehl, Chief Executive Officer of American Liver Foundation (ALF). “American Liver Foundation has continued Liver Life Walks virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following local guidelines, we are proud to announce in-person walks are returning and we are so excited to connect with our patients, families, and supporters in person this year.”

Nearly 100 million people in the U.S. are affected by liver disease. Liver Life Walk has been a signature event of the American Liver Foundation (ALF) since 1999.

Funds raised through the Liver Life Walk allow ALF to provide valuable resources to liver patients and their families. More information about liver disease and treatment can be found on www.liverfoundation.org.