“Friend” of Salvation Army matching $10,000 of this weekend’s donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Salvation Army officials tell us a “friend” of the organization is matching $10,000 worth of kettle donations for this weekend.

The Salvation Army is hoping this commitment leverages additional giving from local shoppers. They say this match will be applied towards the amount raised at the 30 kettle locations throughout the Evansville area.

Money raised pays for the Christmas assistance (food and toys) given this Christmas, but also helps to fund the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen and Pantry, officials say.

If interested in ringing the bell as an individual or group, you’re asked tocall 812-270-0920 or go to www.registertoring.com.