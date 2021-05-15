Friends and family honor memory of Erica Owen

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – It’s been nearly three years since Erica Owen, of Owensboro, was killed.

With her birthday days away, her friends and family honored her memory by brightening the city with purple with ribbons.

Organizers say they planned on making 400 ribbons and giving them away for free outside Burns Elementary School, where Erica’s mom Lisa Greer works.

Greer says she hopes the programs and events they have will raise awareness to the dangers of domestic violence.

Owen’s ex-boyfriend, Matthew Adams, has been charged with her murder and is awaiting trial.