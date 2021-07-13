Friends and teammates huddle together to send well wishes to Jackie

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA (WEHT)– On Tuesday, friends and teammates huddled together, holding hands, at the Zone Athletics Center, praying for Jackie Biehler.

“God’s the ultimate physician and he has complete control over the situation,” Lesley Meyer, a family friend of Jackie’s, said.

Meyer said Jackie was injured while practicing and has been sent to a Louisville hospital to recover. In the days following, traction was gained from Elberfeld to Evansville. A Facebook page, Thumbs up for Jackie, showcases many community members showing their support through posted pictures of them holding their thumbs up. It’s also a way for friends and family to provide updates on the gymnast as she goes through the recovery process.

After prayers, teammates went into the gym and worked on finalizing get well cards for Jackie.

“I just said how much I love her and how much I miss her and how much I want her to get better,” teammate Lauren Graulich said.

“How much I can’t wait to see her again, and how I hope she gets well soon,” Molly Meyer, another teammate, said about her card.

These will be delivered to showcase how loved Jackie is.

“She’s just a fabulous kid. She’s happy and she’d do anything for you. She’s just a lot of fun to be around,” Lesley Meyer said.

Teammates Molly and Lauren also expressed they’re eager for the day Jackie gets to return by their side at practice.

“We love you Jackie and we miss you a lot,” Lauren said.

“We love you a lot,” Molly said.

A GoFundMe was created to help get Jackie through surgeries and recovered. The goal has already been surpassed in donations.