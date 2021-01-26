Friends of Audubon among four organizations to receive Kentucky Historical Society grants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Historical Society announced Tuesday the recipients of the Kentucky Local History Trust Fund grants, a funding pool that supports local history organizations’ efforts to preserve and tell Kentucky’s stories. The Kentucky Local History Trust Fund is a tax option that allows Kentuckians to donate a portion of their state income tax refund when they file their tax returns.

Organizations in four Kentucky counties, including Friends of Audubon in Henderson, received grants totaling $8,447.13.

The Friends of Audubon received $2,444 for equipment, software, and supplies for digitizing artifacts, artwork, and archival material in the Audubon Museum Photography Project.

Other recipients include the Crittenden County Public Library, which received $2,500; Bluegrass Railroad Museum in Woodford County, receiving $1,587; and the Kentucky Organization of Professional Archaeologists in Fayette County received $1,916.13.

A live presentation recognizing the 2020 recipients of the Local History Trust Fund can be watched Wednesday at 1 p.m. on KHS’s YouTube Channel.

To learn more about the Kentucky Local History Trust Fund, visit the Kentucky Historical Society website.

(This story was originally published on January 26, 2021)