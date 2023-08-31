EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Ahead of the funeral for beloved music teacher Terry Becker, friends and former students of his gathered for a choir rehearsal on Thursday evening.

Becker was the longtime choral teacher with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation and former Fine Arts Director at Signature School. He tragically passed away following a bicycle accident earlier this week.

Visitation services for Becker will take place Saturday, September 2nd at First Presbyterian Church in Evansville at 10 a.m., followed by funeral arrangements.