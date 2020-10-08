Friends remember slain Fairfield teen

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT)- Friends and family of Megan Nichols have been on an emotional rollercoaster as her former boyfriend Brodey Murbarger is behind bars, accused of murdering her.

Friends say Nichols and Murbarger met in high school, where he was a few years older than her. Nichols is remembered as a bright light to the Fairfield community, which they were robbed of when she disappeared in 2014.

Diana Dickey says she knew Nichols since she was just five years old and even went to church together.

She was a loving spirit and a total joy to be around, and my daughter just looked up to her. My daughter is 14 now and she reminds me a lot of Megan at that age and it’s hard. Me and my daughter just cry together sometimes because we miss her. Diana Dickey

Friends and family are selling signs in remembrance of Nichols with proceeds going to a second memorial shelter to be built at New Hope School. Murbarger is awaiting extradition from Evansville.

