WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — This weekend in Yankeetown, Revolutionary War advocates gathered to pay tribute to Jonah Frisbee. He was a private and drummer in the first Massachusetts regiment in the American Revolution.

Frisbee ranked as high as lieutenant. Later in life, Jonah resided in Yankeetown/Anderson area of Warrick County. The Frisbee Cemetery in Yankee County is named after him.

Participants in Saturday’s activities say they like to pay tribute to the veterans of our great nation, no matter the war they fought in. Jonah was sixteen and fighting in a war.

Support for our soldiers is prominent in the Tri-State area. You can also join in on the support for the soldiers through social media outlets. There are thirty revolutionary war soldiers buried in Warrick County.

Mirranda Kolley, member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, says, “It’s very important to honor our patriots, no matter which war they came from.”